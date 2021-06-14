SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 4,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,983. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61.

