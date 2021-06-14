Spectrecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00223608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00033161 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

