Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

