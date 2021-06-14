Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.36. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 4,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $720.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

