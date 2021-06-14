Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,487.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $26,830.88 and approximately $8,487.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00427067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.