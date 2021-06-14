Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $27,751.60 and $16,799.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00443548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

