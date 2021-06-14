Spiking Tops 1-Day Volume of $162.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 168.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $162.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 124.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

