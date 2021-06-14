Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13,325.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £133.25 ($174.09) and last traded at £132.45 ($173.05), with a volume of 2932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £132 ($172.46).

Several research firms have commented on SPX. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £319.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.22.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

