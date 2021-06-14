Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

