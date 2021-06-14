Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 249.35 ($3.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.80.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

