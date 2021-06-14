Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.27. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

NYSE:SR opened at $75.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

