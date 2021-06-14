Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,715 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.25% of Sprout Social worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,692. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,773,256 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

