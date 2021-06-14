SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.55 on Monday. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 158,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

