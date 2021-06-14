Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQSP. William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 in the last three months.

Squarespace stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

