Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.
NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.98.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
