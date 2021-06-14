Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders have sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 in the last quarter.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

