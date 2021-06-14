Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $59.98.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.