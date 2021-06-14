Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.
Shares of SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $59.98.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
