Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Insiders have sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 in the last ninety days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.