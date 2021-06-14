Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

