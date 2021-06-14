Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.
Squarespace stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $59.98.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
