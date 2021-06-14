Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 over the last three months.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.