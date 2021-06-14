Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQSP. William Blair initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 over the last ninety days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

