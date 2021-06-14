Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $59.98.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 over the last quarter.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

