SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SQZ Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors 1115 4442 9793 185 2.58

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 179.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million -$50.52 million -1.47 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.71

SQZ Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.