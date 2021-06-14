SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.46

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 19881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

SSEZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

