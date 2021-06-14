S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.83% of S&T Bancorp worth $195,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STBA stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

