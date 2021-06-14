Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,152.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $306,611.76 and $10,152.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,276,221 coins and its circulating supply is 308,589 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

