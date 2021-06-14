STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.79

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 49033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 790,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,360 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

