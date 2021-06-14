StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

