Stakenet (XSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,652.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $20,652.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00434795 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016505 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,121,665 coins and its circulating supply is 117,582,628 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

