Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

