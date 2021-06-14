Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.