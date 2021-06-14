Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Monday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SLPE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 441 ($5.76). 77,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,095. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 485.89 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of £678.02 million and a P/E ratio of 36.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.73.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

