Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Up 11.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47. 509,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 278,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.