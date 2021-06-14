Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $329,224.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00165726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00185472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.01049559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,357.25 or 1.00271827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

