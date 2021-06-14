Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $52.01 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

