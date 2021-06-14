Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.18% of Standex International worth $191,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE SXI opened at $96.50 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

