Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Reduced by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $290,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.