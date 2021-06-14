Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

