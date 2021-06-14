Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.92 million and $218,174.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

