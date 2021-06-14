Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.84

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 1906191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,912,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

