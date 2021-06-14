State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

