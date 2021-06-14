Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 48.4% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00164979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.01027839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,685.05 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

