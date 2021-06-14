STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $198.53 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

