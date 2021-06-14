Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.71

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

