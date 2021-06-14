Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

