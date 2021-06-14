SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SThree stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,850. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.45. The company has a market capitalization of £619.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

