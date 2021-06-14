SThree’s (STEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday.

Get SThree alerts:

LON:STEM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 464.50 ($6.07). 153,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.45. The firm has a market cap of £619.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.