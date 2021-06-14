Stifel Nicolaus Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

