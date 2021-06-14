Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $904,078.68 and $36.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,294.26 or 1.00026687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00342613 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00434490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00828596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,537,932 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

