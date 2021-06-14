STK (STK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One STK coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $407,201.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STK has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

