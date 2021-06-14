STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

