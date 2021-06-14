Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 14th (AGTC, AMH, AVB, AVRO, BXP, CBRE, CPT, CWK, CXP, EPRT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 14th:

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies Co alerts:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.